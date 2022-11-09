Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.76

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 761052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.
Tesco Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89.
Tesco Company Profile
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tesco (TSCDD)
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.