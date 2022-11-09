TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Achieves Market Cap of $259.37 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $259.37 million and approximately $59.42 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00084415 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00065600 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000548 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001781 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00013809 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00023199 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001387 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005946 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000276 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,807,791,666 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.