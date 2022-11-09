TerraClassicUSD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $69.92 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 23.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $267.00 million and $69.92 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00086441 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00065834 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000554 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001793 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00014211 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00023543 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001387 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006202 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000279 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,807,831,728 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.
