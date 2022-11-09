TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.79

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.79 and last traded at C$2.88, with a volume of 5300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.94.

TeraGo Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.01. The stock has a market cap of C$56.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.73 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TeraGo Company Profile

In other TeraGo news, insider Cymbria Corporation bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,618,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,759,475.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Further Reading

