Tenon Medical (TNON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Tenon Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNON opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Tenon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.71.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

