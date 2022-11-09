Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after purchasing an additional 595,338 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 1,002.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 607,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,114,000 after purchasing an additional 552,503 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $31,256,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3,803.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after acquiring an additional 523,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $27,346,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $118,750.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,639 shares in the company, valued at $513,396.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $118,750.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,774 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Tenable stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.40. 12,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,097. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

