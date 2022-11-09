Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:TEI opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
