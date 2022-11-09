Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TEI opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000.

(Get Rating)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.