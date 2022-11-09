Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 126,518 shares.The stock last traded at $18.63 and had previously closed at $18.56.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
