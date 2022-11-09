Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 126,518 shares.The stock last traded at $18.63 and had previously closed at $18.56.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth about $473,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 35.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

