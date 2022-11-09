TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.56.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.15. 2,184,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,183. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.22. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,216 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

