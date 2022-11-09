Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.27. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.21. On average, research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,642,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,404. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 9,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $34,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 269,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,061. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 1,500,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,642,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,404. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

