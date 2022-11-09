Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Lowered to $147.00 at Cowen

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $185.00 to $147.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.15.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $93.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.42. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -850.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 75.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $472,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.