Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.34

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3392 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,053,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,576,701. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.76. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $337.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $535,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

