Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,025 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

