Synapse (SYN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.23 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded down 42.9% against the dollar. Synapse has a market cap of $95.69 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00003317 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.00561352 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,637.81 or 0.29239929 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

