Swipe (SXP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $116.39 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $116.39 million and approximately $55.80 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.05 or 0.00547640 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,003.24 or 0.28525699 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 525,116,693 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.