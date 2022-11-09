SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Editas Medicine in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst R. Bienkowski now expects that the company will earn ($3.52) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.36). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($3.19) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.52) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EDIT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Editas Medicine Trading Up 1.6 %

EDIT stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $771.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.96. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CQS US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at $6,406,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.3% in the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 56.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 73.6% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 154,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 65,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

