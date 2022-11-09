Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for 5.5% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 58.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after buying an additional 84,148 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 30.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $246,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCHP traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $66.50. 5,482,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,048,609. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.45.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

