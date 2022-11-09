Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 53,535 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $717,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8,847.6% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,414 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,675,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $985,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,681,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $729,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,848,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,134. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.46 and its 200-day moving average is $136.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,296 shares of company stock valued at $12,319,477 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

