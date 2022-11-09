Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $362,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.5% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.4% during the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 41,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 24.0% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 39,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.6% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:UPS traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.01. 2,687,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

