Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.3% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,193,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,207,990. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $142.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average of $69.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,762 shares of company stock valued at $27,287,763. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

