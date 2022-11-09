Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 7.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 44.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 3.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 17.3% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Lam Research by 467.3% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock traded down $12.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $432.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $391.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.14. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

