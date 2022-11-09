Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,207 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $3,763,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,303,000. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.6% during the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 28,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.6% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Insider Activity

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,883 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COF traded down $4.07 on Wednesday, reaching $101.47. 1,750,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,050. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.23. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.27 and a fifty-two week high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

