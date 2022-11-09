Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Buys 392 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451,999 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after acquiring an additional 476,509 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,846,000 after buying an additional 443,189 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $86,517,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.00. 3,044,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,500. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,158,289.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 793,089 shares of company stock valued at $23,149,366. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

