Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Superior Group of Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Superior Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SGC opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $174.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.04. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.95 million. Superior Group of Companies had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. Research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGC. Barrington Research cut their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,705,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $596,000. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.