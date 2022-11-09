STP 1-Day Volume Tops $6.37 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 9th. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $55.69 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, STP has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,252.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009008 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00046600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00040598 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00023233 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00228447 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 89.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002505 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03474162 USD and is down -12.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $5,238,956.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

