StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 3.5 %
U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.12. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROW. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% during the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 129,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.42% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.
