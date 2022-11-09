StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of New Residential Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,042,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,961,000 after acquiring an additional 427,750 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,010,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 467,395 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,199,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 317,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,996,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

