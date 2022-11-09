StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance
Shares of CJJD stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $8.04.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.