StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance

Shares of CJJD stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $8.04.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

