StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of CEMI stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.