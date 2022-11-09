StockNews.com Downgrades Greif (NYSE:GEF) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GEF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $69.37 on Friday. Greif has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $72.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.13. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.37. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greif will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Insider Transactions at Greif

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $284,266.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,232,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,112,727.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $284,266.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,232,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,112,727.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $165,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,413.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,781,135. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greif

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 2.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 743.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,384 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 201.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,404 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

