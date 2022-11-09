StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Community to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.54. First Community has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Community by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000. rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in shares of First Community by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 30,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Community by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

