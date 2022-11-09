StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Astrotech Stock Performance

ASTC opened at $0.44 on Friday. Astrotech has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -0.64.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 958.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%.

Insider Transactions at Astrotech

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Astrotech news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,481,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,994.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 728,167 shares of company stock worth $310,025 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Astrotech stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 91,183 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of Astrotech worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.