Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target to $4.00

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.34% from the stock’s current price.

BIRD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

NASDAQ BIRD opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $417.04 million and a P/E ratio of -4.06.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $78.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.78 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 2,516,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Allbirds by 1,721.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 1,427,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Allbirds by 847.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 1,414,831 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Allbirds by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,368,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after buying an additional 835,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 1,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 765,072 shares during the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

