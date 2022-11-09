Stellar (XLM) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and $358.21 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.0936 or 0.00000535 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.05 or 0.00547640 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,003.24 or 0.28525699 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,543 coins and its circulating supply is 25,651,632,645 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.