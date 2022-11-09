StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.86

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.86 and traded as high as $3.29. StealthGas shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 375,485 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GASS. Maxim Group began coverage on StealthGas in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on StealthGas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

StealthGas Trading Down 7.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $116.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GASS. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 1,712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 377,982 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 45.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Featured Stories

