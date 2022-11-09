State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 3,500 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Republic Services by 114.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

NYSE:RSG opened at $132.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.68 and its 200 day moving average is $135.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

