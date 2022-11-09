State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 16,500 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,355 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 9,905.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,065,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,122 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after buying an additional 1,110,848 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $40,504,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $36,062,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $34,226,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.