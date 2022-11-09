State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,111.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 592.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,425,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,611,000 after buying an additional 390,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the second quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

MELI opened at $937.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,711.02. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 174.50 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $876.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $835.01.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

