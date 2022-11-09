State of Michigan Retirement System Has $8.73 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands stock opened at $122.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

