State of Michigan Retirement System Has $8.16 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Carrier Global by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 230,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 16,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

CARR opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.48. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.49%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

