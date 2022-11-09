State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $161.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $248.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.95.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

