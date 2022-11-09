State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 265,600 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 2,411.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in VICI Properties by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.65.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.80%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

