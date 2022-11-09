State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 13,600 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 36.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after buying an additional 2,654,101 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in State Street by 69.1% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,980 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in State Street by 1,533.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,165 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in State Street by 37.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in State Street by 159.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on STT. Barclays cut their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE STT opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

