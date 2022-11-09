State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,280. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,350.96 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,198.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,229.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

