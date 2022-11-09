State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 14,515 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 442.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 331.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.42.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average is $95.04. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $268.88.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

