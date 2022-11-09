Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $86.80

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 86.80 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 86.91 ($1.00), with a volume of 233626 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.20 ($1.00).
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 93.09. The company has a market capitalization of £343.83 million and a PE ratio of 1,744.00.
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.00%.
About Starwood European Real Estate Finance
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.
