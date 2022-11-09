Starname Trading Down 18.9% This Week (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Starname coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a market cap of $948,034.59 and approximately $1,821.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Starname has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.84 or 0.00546540 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,044.45 or 0.28468377 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Starname was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official website is starname.me. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

