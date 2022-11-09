Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,749 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,397,000 after buying an additional 78,088 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after buying an additional 1,234,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after buying an additional 4,964,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.83.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $134.97. 60,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,297. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.55. The company has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

