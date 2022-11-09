Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes $226,000 Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAA. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,386,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,469. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.13 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.12. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.25%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.