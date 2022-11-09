Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes $226,000 Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAA. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,386,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,469. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.13 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.12. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.74.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
