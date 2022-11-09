Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes $1.21 Million Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Twist Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 430.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.22. The company had a trading volume of 20,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,394. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $135.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.06.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $436,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,691.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $436,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,691.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $318,679.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,468.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,486 shares of company stock valued at $831,434 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

